European stock markets climb higher, Italcementi surges

* FTSEurofirst up 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX up 0.7 pct
* Italcementi jumps after bid from HeidelbergCement
* Peugeot rises after solid results
* Schneider Electric falls after cutting forecasts
* Fed to issue policy statement at 1800 GMT
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 29 European shares climbed on
Wednesday, lifted by strong corporate results and bid activity
including a move HeidelbergCement to take control of
Italcementi.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.8
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
moved up 0.7 percent. Both are up around 14 percent
so far in 2015.
Global stock markets have lost ground over the last month,
due to concerns over China's economy and Greece's debt crisis,
but a stabilisation of the volatile stock markets in Shanghai
and Shenzhen on Wednesday propped up Asian shares.
In Europe, Italcementi jumped up around 50 percent on
Wednesday after HeidelbergCement agreed to buy control of it.
British property company Quintain Estates rose over
20 percent after a bid from private equity firm Lone Star.
Carmaker Peugeot gained 3.4 percent after it
reported positive first-half net income for the first time in
four years.
Oil major Total rose after reporting
higher-than-expected second quarter profits.
Schneider Electric fell 1 percent after lowering
full-year forecasts due to persistent weakness in China.
"The results from European companies have been reasonably
reassuring so far, although China is impacting a few of them,"
said Mirabaud Securities' senior equity sales trader John
Plassard.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of
companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market expectations with their results so far this
quarter.
Investors were by and large expected to trade cautiously
before a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in
the day.
The U.S. central bank is expected to point to a growing
economy and stronger job market as it sets the stage for a
possible interest rate hike in September.
Higher rates can often hit stock markets, as they boost
returns on bonds and cash, and can result in bigger debt costs
for listed companies.
But some traders said the outlook for European shares was
good. Even if rates go up in the United States, they are
expected to stay at record lows in Europe, while the European
Central Bank (ECB) is boosting liquidity to stimulate economic
growth in the region.
