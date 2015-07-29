European stock markets advance, Italcementi surges

* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX up 0.4 pct
* Italcementi jumps after bid from HeidelbergCement
* Peugeot rises after solid results
* Schneider Electric and Saipem fall after cutting forecasts
* Fed to issue policy statement at 1800 GMT
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 29 European shares rose on
Wednesday, lifted by strong corporate results and bid activity
including HeidelbergCement's move to take control of
Italcementi.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.4 percent. Both are up roughly 13 percent so
far in 2015.
Global stock markets have lost ground over the last month,
due to concerns over China's economy and Greece's debt crisis,
but a stabilisation of the volatile stock markets in Shanghai
and Shenzhen on Wednesday propped up Asian shares.
In Europe, Italcementi surged 50 percent while
HeidelbergCement fell more than 5 percent.
Elsewhere, British property company Quintain Estates
rose more than 20 percent after a bid from private equity firm
Lone Star.
Peugeot gained 5.5 percent after it reported
positive first-half net income for the first time in four years.
Oil major Total also rose after reporting
higher-than-expected second quarter profits.
However, Schneider Electric fell 1 percent after
lowering full-year forecasts due to persistent weakness in
China.
"The results from European companies have been reasonably
reassuring so far, although China is impacting a few of them,"
Mirabaud Securities' senior equity sales trader John Plassard
said.
Among other standouts, Italian oil group Saipem
retreated 6.4 percent after cutting its guidance, and that
weighed on the Milan stock market which fell 0.3
percent.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of
companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market expectations with their results so far this
quarter.
Investors were by and large expected to trade cautiously
before a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in
the day.
The U.S. central bank is expected to point to a growing
economy and stronger job market as it sets the stage for a
possible interest rate hike in September.
Higher interest rates can often hit stock markets, as they
boost returns on bonds and cash, and can result in bigger debt
costs for listed companies.
But some traders said the outlook for European shares was
good. Even if rates go up in the United States, they are
expected to stay at record lows in Europe, while the European
Central Bank is boosting liquidity to stimulate economic growth
in the region.
