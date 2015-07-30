European shares gain after upbeat earnings reports; China still a drag

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.6 percent
* Siemens, Nokia underpin euro zone recovery story
* But China and emerging markets weigh on stocks
* German data show surprising rise in unemployment
* Peripheral euro zone preferred to core - Julius Baer
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 30 European equities enjoyed their
third straight day of gains on Thursday with results from
Siemens, Nokia and Safran
underpinning the signs of recovery.
Sentiment was also buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
relatively bright picture of improving labour-market conditions,
without appearing any more aggressive than expected on the
timing of an interest rate increase.
However, concerns over China's growth and emerging markets
weighed on companies, among them drinks group Anheuser-Busch
InBev. Carmaker Renault warned of a
"significant" emerging markets slowdown in 2015.
Data from Germany, whose economy is the most
export-dependent in Europe, showed an unexpected rise in
unemployment in July. Construction company Saint-Gobain
said the outlook for its German business remained
uncertain.
"There seems to be certainly more potential in euro zone
(earnings) than in the U.S. ... But markets with a higher
domestic exposure should be more rewarding going forward than
those that are internationally exposed," said Julius Baer
strategist Christoph Riniker.
"In a nutshell, we prefer peripheral markets like Italy and
Spain to Germany."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.6
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
edged up 0.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst is up around
15 percent in 2015.
German trains-to-turbines group Siemens beat expectations
with its third-quarter results. Nokia's operating margin results
also beat market expectations, while Safran shares surged 10
percent after the company raised its profit forecast.
"These are quite solid earnings overall ... But it's not
that surprising as the euro has gone down so much and the
economy has been improving," said Peregrine & Black trader
Markus Huber. "China is still not out of the woods."
JPMorgan strategists said the earnings season, which is
about a third of the way through, pointed to a high number of
companies beating expectations.
"The proportion of European companies beating estimates is
the highest since we started compiling the data in '09," they
wrote in a note to clients.
