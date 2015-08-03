European shares rise, shrugging off slump in Greece market

* Athens stock market slumps around 20 pct on re-open
* Other major European stock markets in positive territory
* Markets buoyed by solid results from HSBC, Heineken
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 3 European shares rose on Monday as
strong results from HSBC and Commerzbank
offset the impact of weak Chinese data, but Greece's market
slumped after re-opening following a five-week shutdown.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also progressed 0.5 percent. Germany's DAX
rose 0.5 percent while France's CAC gained 0.2 percent.
HSBC rose 1.2 percent after the bank reported
higher first-half earnings and announced the sale of its
Brazilian unit to Banco Bradesco SA for $5.2 billion.
Commerzbank shares also advanced after the German lender
reported higher profits, although mining stocks fell after data
from China - the world's biggest metals consumer - showed a
shrinking in factory activity in the country.
However, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index dropped
by around 20 percent, with shares in the country's major banks
also sliding lower, after the market re-opened.
Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as
part of capital controls imposed to stem an outflow of euros
that threatened to collapse Greece's banks and hurl the indebted
country out of the euro zone.
Since then, Athens has agreed a framework bailout plan with
European Union partners in exchange for stringent reforms and
budget austerity. Implementation of the deal is also some way
off, keeping alive political and economic stability concerns.
Nevertheless, the impact of Greece on the rest of Europe has
been mitigated by economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank (ECB), whose record low interest rates and
liquidity have helped prop up European equities.
"A lot of overseas investors have stopped paying too much
attention to Greece. The ECB's measures are helping to limit the
negative fallout from Greece," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund
manager and principal at ACIES Asset Management.
Heineken shares also had their biggest one-day
rise in a year after the drinks company's second-quarter results
beat expectations.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 55 percent
of companies listed on the European STOXX 600 index
have beaten or met market expectations with their results so far
this quarter.
