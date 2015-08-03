European shares rise, ignoring slump in Greece market

* Athens reopens, slumps around 16 percent
* Major European stock markets gain
* Markets buoyed by Heineken, Commerzbank results
* Weak China data weigh on mining stocks
(Adds quote, fresh prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 3 European shares rose on Monday,
shrugging off a slump by the Greek stock market when it reopened
after a five-week shutdown, as strong results from Heineken
and banks supported the broader market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7
percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 1 percent. Germany's DAX advanced
1.2 percent and France's CAC 0.8 percent.
However, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index dropped
by around 16 percent, led by shares in the country's major banks
.
Trading was suspended in Athens in late June as part of
capital controls imposed to stem an outflow of euros that
threatened to collapse Greece's banks and push the indebted
country out of the euro zone.
Since then, Athens and the European Union have agreed a
bailout plan in exchange for stringent reforms and budget
austerity. But implementation of the deal is some way off,
keeping alive the threat of political and economic instability.
Nevertheless, the impact of Greece on the rest of Europe has
been mitigated by economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank, whose record-low interest rates and liquidity have
helped prop up European equities.
"A lot of overseas investors have stopped paying too much
attention to Greece," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager
and principal at ACIES Asset Management. "The ECB's measures are
helping to limit the negative fallout from Greece."
Heineken shares rose 5.2 percent after the drinks
company's second-quarter results beat expectations.
"The makeup of the results is consistent with our argument
of why Heineken is on a sustainable trajectory of margin
growth," James Edwardes Jones, analyst at RBC Capital Markets,
said in a note. "Both brand and product mix look to be
contributing."
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 55 percent
of companies listed on the European STOXX 600 index
have beaten or met market expectations with their results so far
this quarter.
The STOXX European 600 Banking Index gained 0.6
percent. Shares in HSBC edged up after the bank
reported higher first-half earnings and announced the sale of
its Brazilian unit to Banco Bradesco SA for $5.2
billion. .
Commerzbank also advanced, up 2.6 percent after the German
lender reported higher profits.
Mining stocks fell, however, after weak economic
data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer.
The data showed that China's factory activity shrank more
than initially estimated in July.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)