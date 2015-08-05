European shares rise as SocGen surges and car stocks rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct
* SocGen jumps after Q2 results
* Greek shares fall but Pictet ups European stocks exposure
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 5 European shares rose on Wednesday,
with Societe Generale surging as the French bank
became the latest major company in the region to post
forecast-beating earnings.
European carmakers, which fell in late July on
concerns about a slowdown in their important Chinese market,
also rallied, with Renault rising after Exane BNP
Paribas increased its price target on the stock.
Technology stocks were steady after weakening in the
previous session following a slide in the shares Apple,
but Greek stocks were down for a third straight day with Athens
still seeking a new bailout deal.
Societe Generale rose 8.3 percent, making it the best
performer in percentage terms on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index, which advanced 0.8 percent.
SocGen reported better-than-expected earnings and said it
would target a slightly larger cushion of capital and higher
cost savings.
Nivea maker Beiersdorf also rose 2.6 percent after
beating profit expectations.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 59 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market expectations with results this quarter.
"European equities are trading higher this morning as a very
respectable European earnings season and improving growth
prospects are providing investors with plenty of reasons why to
favour European stocks versus Asian and U.S. ones," said Markus
Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.
"Overall sentiment remains positive with Europe likely to
continue to outperform their American peers," he added.
Athens' main equity index fell 3.8 percent.
The parliamentary spokesman for Greece's ruling Syriza party
urged it on Wednesday to unite behind a new funding agreement,
saying the country wanted a full bailout immediately rather than
a bridge loan.
Many investors have cut their exposure to Greece, which
represents only a fraction of the overall European economy.
Some also said the situation in Athens was improving, given
Greece's progress towards a new bailout, and Pictet Asset
Management raised its exposure towards European stocks.
"As the uncertainty surrounding Athens has lifted, a more
positive light is shining on the region while valuations have
become more reasonable following the correction of the past few
months," it said.
