European shares rise as SocGen surges and car stocks rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.6 pct
* SocGen jumps after Q2 results
* Greek shares fall but Pictet ups European stocks exposure
* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 5 European shares rose on Wednesday
with Societe Generale surging as the French bank
became the latest major company in the region to post
forecast-beating earnings.
European carmakers, which fell in late July on
concerns about a slowdown in their important Chinese market,
also rallied, with Renault rising after Exane BNP
Paribas increased its price target on the stock.
Technology stocks were steady after weakening in the
previous session following a slide in Apple shares, but
Greek stocks were down for a third straight day with Athens
still seeking a new bailout deal.
Societe Generale rose 7.9 percent, making it the best
performer in percentage terms on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index, which advanced 1.3 percent. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.6 percent.
SocGen reported better-than-expected earnings and targeted a
slightly larger cushion of capital and higher cost savings.
Nivea maker Beiersdorf also rose 3.7 percent after
beating profit expectations.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 59 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market expectations with results this quarter.
Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said the
solid results coming out of many European companies were
providing investors with a reason to back European shares over
U.S. and Asian stocks.
"Overall sentiment remains positive, with Europe likely to
continue to outperform their American peers," he said.
Athens' main equity index fell 2.5 percent, however, in its
third straight day of declines after being shut for five weeks
under capital controls.
The parliamentary spokesman for Greece's ruling Syriza party
urged it on Wednesday to unite behind a new funding agreement.
Many investors have cut their exposure to Greece, which
represents a small fraction of the overall European economy.
Some now see progress in steps towards a new Greek bailout, and
Pictet Asset Management raised its exposure to European stocks.
"As the uncertainty surrounding Athens has lifted, a more
positive light is shining on the region while valuations have
become more reasonable following the correction of the past few
months," it said.
