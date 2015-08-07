European shares led lower by Germany after data disappoints

LONDON Aug 7 European shares fell in early
deals on Friday, weighed down by Germany's top share index after
a surprising fall in industrial output.
Germany's DAX fell 0.5 percent, underperforming a
0.4 percent drop on the broader FTSEurofirst 300, after
German industrial output declined and exports fell by more than
expected, raising questions about the strength of the recovery
in Europe's largest economy.
Better data was expected from the United States, where the
number of U.S. jobs probably rose at a healthy pace in July and
wages likely rebounded in data due later in the day, providing
further signs of an improving economy that could allow the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres dropped 4
percent, a top STOXX Europe 600 faller, after it cut
its full-year profit forecast due to poor demand in its key
market Russia.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)