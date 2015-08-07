European shares slip as German data disappoints

* German DAX falls as industrial output disappoints
* U.S. Sept rate hike still seen on cards after jobs data
* Monte Paschi posts second consecutive quarter of profit
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 7 European stocks fell on Friday,
weighed down by the German market after a surprising fall in
industrial output there, while jobs data reinforced expectations
of a U.S. interest rate rise soon.
Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent. The DAX is some 7
percent below a record high reached in April, although it
remains up nearly 20 percent since the start of 2015.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also both
retreated by 0.3 percent.
German industrial output declined and exports fell by more
than expected, raising questions about the strength of the
recovery in Europe's largest economy.
"The numbers are disappointing, but the European economic
recovery hasn't been a nice steady trend. We've sometimes seen
these figures spike lower, but it's not enough to start pressing
panic buttons," Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
European equity markets also remained lower after the U.S.
data.
U.S. employment rose at a solid clip in July and wages
rebounded after a surprise stall in the prior month, signs of an
improving economy that could open the door wider to a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike in September.
"Many traders still believe that a rate hike will arrive in
September or October," said ActivTrades chief market analyst
Carlo Alberto de Casa.
Greek stocks edged back up for the second day after
steep losses earlier in the week caused by persistent concerns
about Greece's debt problems.
Belgian postal operator bpost sank 8.2 percent to
be the top STOXX Europe 600 faller, and was set for its
worst day after second quarter earnings missed forecasts and it
said it expected its classic mail business to decline by more
than previously expected.
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres also dropped 2.4
percent after a cut to its full-year profit forecast, while a
fall in U.S. media stocks also hit their European peers on
Friday.
Earnings season has generally been encouraging, however. Of
STOXX Europe 600 to have reported results, 57 percent
have beaten or met profit expectations, with 66 percent of
companies achieving or exceeding revenue estimates.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 8.3 percent
after it reported a second consecutive quarter of profit, as it
continued a recovery after being hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis and a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.
