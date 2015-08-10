European shares rise, shrug off emerging-market fears

LONDON Aug 10 Disappointing economic data out
of China failed to derail European equities on Monday, with
markets opening in positive territory and traders citing a
catch-up rally after underwhelming U.S. jobs data on Friday.
There was also more optimism over Greece as official
comments pointed to a speedy wrap-up to bailout talks designed
to save the country from financial ruin.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at
0709 GMT, with benchmark indexes in Paris and Frankfurt up
around 0.5 percent.
European equities ended last week on a downbeat note after
U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations of a U.S. interest rate
rise soon. Traders said Monday would see some catch-up gains in
Europe following a late recovery on Wall Street and a slight
push higher in Asia, where China's stock markets got a lift on
investor expectations of yet another round of policy stimulus.
"The gut reaction to the (U.S.) non-farm payrolls was to
sell, but...we saw U.S. markets pare back a significant portion
of their initial losses and we're seeing that filter into
today's open," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at London Capital
Group, told clients.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)