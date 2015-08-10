European shares edge lower, weighed down by China concerns

* FTSEurofirst down 0.6 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* BHP Billiton down 2.5 pct after job cut
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 10 European shares edged lower on
Monday as disappointing economic data out of China and falls in
mining companies BHP Billiton and Anglo American
weighed on the market.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.3 percent by 0815 GMT, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index edged 0.6 percent lower to
1,564.94 points. Both ended last week on a downbeat note,
closing down 0.8 and 0.9 percent respectively.
"There is softness on the market on concerns over the
Chinese economy," said Brenda Kelly, analyst at London Capital
Group.
China is under growing pressure to further stimulate its
economy after data over the weekend showed another heavy fall in
factory-gate prices and a surprise slump in exports.
The world's second-largest economy is officially targeted to
grow at 7 percent this year, still strong by global standards,
but some economists believe it is expanding at a much slower
pace.
"I think we can probably come to expect GDP number later on
this week of less than 7 percent. It's going to be very
difficult for China to actually come good on that one," Kelly
said.
Among individual movers, miner BHP Billiton dropped
2.5 percent after saying it would cut 380 jobs at its Olympic
Dam copper and uranium mine in Australia, citing global market
conditions in the resources sector and a desire to ensure the
project was sustainable.
Rival Anglo American also fell more than 2 percent
after a Chilean newspaper reported that a British investment
fund will buy Anglo's Chilean copper assets.
On the upside, JCDecaux rose 2.6 percent after its
co-chief executive Jean-Francois Decaux told the Financial Times
that the company could double its market share in the next
decade.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Keith Weir)