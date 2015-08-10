Euro zone shares rise to outperform weaker UK market

* Euro STOXX 50, DAX and CAC all gain ground
* Banco Popolare and Allianz rise
* Commodity stocks impacted by weak China data
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 10 Euro zone stock markets advanced
on Monday, as a rise in some major financial shares offset the
impact of weaker commodity stocks weighing on the British
market.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 1 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC
both advanced by 0.9 and 0.7 percent respectively.
The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
progressed by 0.6 percent, but Britain's FTSE 100 -
which has a greater exposure towards commodity stocks than other
European markets - declined by 0.1 percent.
Oil stocks fell after economic data over the weekend
from China, which is a major energy and metals consumer, showed
another sharp drop in factory-gate prices and a surprise slump
in exports.
The weak Chinese data also caused some mining stocks
to lose ground, but some financial stocks fared better to lend
support to euro zone equity markets.
German insurer Allianz rose 2.2 percent after
price target upgrades from JP Morgan, Berenberg and Exane BNP
Paribas.
Shares in Italy's Banco Popolare also climbed 3.8
percent after the company reported a rise in profits late on
Friday.
"The continental European markets look a lot better than the
UK at the moment. I would favour the Euro STOXX over the FTSE,"
said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager and principal at ACIES
Asset Management.
The Euro STOXX 50 is up around 17 percent since the start of
2015, while the FTSEurofirst is also up by a similar amount.
Germany's DAX is up around 18 percent since the start of the
year, although it is some 7 percent below a record high reached
in April.
