European stocks fall further after China pushes yuan lower again

* FTSEurofirst, Euro STOXX 50 down about 2 percent
* Carmakers, luxury goods stocks underperform again
* Goldman Sachs downgrade hits Delta Lloyd shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 12 European shares extended this
week's sell-off on Wednesday after China pushed the yuan even
lower, hitting exporters such as carmakers and luxury goods
companies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2
percent, and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
2.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst fell 1.7 percent on
Tuesday.
The yuan hit a four-year low after China pushed the currency
down overnight following Tuesday's devaluation.
The People's Bank of China move has sparked fears of a
global currency war and accusations that Beijing was giving an
unfair advantage to its struggling exporters.
The slump in the yuan has affected German carmakers and
European luxury goods stocks, for whom China is an important
export market. It has also weighed on energy and mining shares
as China is a major global consumer of commodities.
The STOXX Europe 600 autos sector dropped 3.5
percent while the index housing the region's top luxury goods
makers also slid 3.3 percent lower.
"We had a decent run-up but this is all unwinding pretty
quickly. A competitive devaluation of currencies is never good,"
Mirabaud Securities European equity sales executive, Rupert
Baker, said.
"I'd be avoiding areas such as carmakers and luxury goods
companies," he said.
Carmaker BMW fell 3.7 percent, while luxury goods
group LVMH slumped nearly 4 percent.
Consumer goods group Unilever also lost ground
after being downgraded by Goldman Sachs, while Dutch insurer
Delta Lloyd fell sharply for the second day in a row.
Delta Lloyd's shares had plunged 20 percent on Tuesday on
concerns about its financial capital position, and the stock
lost another 10 percent on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs
downgraded the stock.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 indexes remain up about
12 percent since the start of 2015, partly due to economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank which have
buoyed European stock markets.
However, Deutsche Bank strategists warned of volatile times
ahead.
"Our rates strategists think that the China devaluation is a
recipe for higher volatility across all asset classes," they
wrote in a note.
