European shares rally after China calms yuan fall

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 pct
* Bounce-back for automakers, luxury stocks
* Nestle reports slightly disappointing sales
* TUI, Moller Maersk lead after updates
* Aegon, RWE fall on results disappointment
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 13 European shares bounced on
Thursday after a 4 percent fall this week, tracking global
equities higher on efforts by China's central bank to slow the
sharp descent of the yuan that has rocked markets worldwide.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.2
percent at 1,534.84 by 1345 GMT.
Automakers and luxury goods stocks, among the worst hit this
week, were among the biggest gainers after China's central bank
said there was no reason for the yuan to fall further.
"I think markets massively misunderstood what happened in
China," Jefferies strategist Sean Darby said.
"The exchange rate in China is moving to a free float. There
was too much hype over the word 'devaluation' and markets are
realising that after 48 hours," he said.
European equities hit their lowest level in a month in the
wake of China's move to allow its currency to fall. But by
Thursday there were signs the pace of decline was slowing after
the central bank set a midpoint for the currency that was not as
low as expected.
Better-than-expected profits from shipping and oil group
Moller Maersk and a positive earnings outlook from
travel firm TUI sent shares in the two companies up
around 6 percent.
Nestle reported worse-than-expected half-year
sales, hurt by a recall of its Maggi noodles in India, though
the Swiss food group's shares rose 3.7 percent after it said it
maintained its 2015 outlook.
Among standout losers, shares in Germany's No. 2 utility RWE
dropped 7.6 percent after it posted
weaker-than-expected profits in the first half, hit by a mix of
low wholesale power prices, a small footprint in renewables and
problems at its UK business.
"Conventional power generation was below our estimates, and
the UK supply operations (Npower) were a major disappointment,"
John Musk, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
Dutch insurer Aegon slumped 7.4 percent after it
missed earnings forecasts.
While fears over Greece's ability to avert financial ruin
appear to have receded, the European Union moved to keep Greece
on a tight rein after its latest bailout. Sources said the 85
billion euro deal will be reviewed by lenders in October and any
discussion of debt relief will only come at a later stage.
Greece's Athex stock index edged 0.7 percent lower.
