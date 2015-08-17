Alstom and H&M rise as European shares climb higher

LONDON Aug 17 European stocks rose on Monday to
rebound from losses last week caused by worries over China's
currency devaluation, with shares in French industrial group
Alstom outperforming.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by
0.9 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also moved 1 percent higher.
Alstom shares rose around 7 percent, after two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters that General Electric
was expected to secure EU approval for its proposed
12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for Alstom's power
business.
Shares in Hennes & Mauritz also advanced by 2.4
percent after the fashion retailer reported higher sales.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)