Alstom and H&M rise as European shares climb higher

LONDON Aug 17 European stocks rose on Monday to rebound from losses last week caused by worries over China's currency devaluation, with shares in French industrial group Alstom outperforming.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.9 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also moved 1 percent higher.

Alstom shares rose around 7 percent, after two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that General Electric was expected to secure EU approval for its proposed 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for Alstom's power business.

Shares in Hennes & Mauritz also advanced by 2.4 percent after the fashion retailer reported higher sales.