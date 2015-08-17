Alstom, H&M among top gainers as European stocks rebound

* European stock markets rebound after China-linked losses
* Alstom surges on signs that GE deal to get approval
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 17 European stocks rose on Monday,
rebounding from losses last week caused by worries over currency
devaluation in China, with shares in French industrial group
Alstom outperforming.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
3 percent last week, rose 0.6 percent while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index progressed 0.8
percent.
Alstom shares rose 6.2 percent after two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters that General Electric was
expected to get EU approval for a proposed 12.4-billion-euro
($13.8 billion) bid for Alstom's power business.
Shares in Hennes & Mauritz advanced 2 percent after
the fashion retailer reported higher sales.
Carmaker BMW rose 1.5 percent, with other European
automakers also rising after Barclays analysts said that even
though the Chinese economy was slowing down, the worst-case
scenario had already been priced in for BMW.
Equity strategists at JP Morgan said China's currency
devaluation last week was not a game changer for stocks. "We
remain bearish on commodity equities, but believe the weakness
in consumer plays should not continue," strategist Mislav
Matejka said.
Both the Euro STOXX 50 and FTSEurofirst are up around 10
percent since the start of 2015, as economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank have helped to prop up the
region's stock markets in the face of worries over China and
Greece's debt problems.
The Athens stock market rose 1.8 percent on Monday,
but remains down by nearly 20 percent since the start of 2015.
