Europe shares mixed as buoyant results offset by China woes

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct
* Wirecard, Jyske Bank, L&S get results lift
* China weighs on market, mining stocks fall
* RWE hit by broker downgrade
* Trading volumes relatively muted -traders
LONDON, Aug 18 European equities opened slightly
lower on Tuesday, with a buoyant set of corporate results offset
by weak trade in Asia and a fall in commodities prices amid
worries over China's growth outlook.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent at 0751 GMT, with benchmark indexes in France and
Germany broadly in line. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.1
percent ahead of inflation data, expected to come in flat.
Traders said volumes were relatively muted in Europe, with
surprisingly weak U.S. data released on Monday also weighing on
investor sentiment.
"There has been a poor session in Asia and I don't think
investors are getting involved ... Basic inertia and low volumes
are dragging markets lower," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC
Markets.
Pan-European equities are down some 7 percent since their
April peaks, with Greece's debt drama and jitters over China's
move to allow its currency to weaken balanced by the European
Central Bank's policy easing and one of the best earnings
seasons in five years.
Chinese stocks plunged on Tuesday, reigniting fears that
Beijing may be intent on a deeper devaluation of the currency.
Outperformers in Europe included Wirecard and
Denmark's Jyske Bank, up 4 to 6 percent, after they
reported quarterly results.
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli saw its
shares hit record highs after better-than-expected earnings.
German utility RWE fell 1.9 percent after a broker
downgrade.
Mining stocks were also hit by a dip in oil prices and weak
metals prices.
The Athens stock market was in slightly positive
territory a day before a German parliamentary vote on its new
bailout plan. Leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's German
conservatives largely support the plan but top party officials
want the IMF to take part, sources involved in party talks on
Monday said.
