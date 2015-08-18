Europe shares mixed as buoyant results offset China woes

* Most national indexes fall, FTSEurofirst rises
* Wirecard, Jyske Bank, L&S get results lift
* China weighs on market, mining stocks fall
* RWE hit by broker downgrades
(Updates with detail, closing price)
By Alistair Smout and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 18 European equities were mixed on
Tuesday, as buoyant corporate results offset the impact of weak
trade in Asia and a fall in commodities prices driven by worries
over China's growth outlook.
Most major indexes across Europe posted losses. Blue-chips
in France, Germany and Italy were 0.1
percent to 0.3 percent lower.
Britain's FTSE underperformed, down 0.4 percent as
sterling strengthened. The foreign exchange move distorted the
calculation of the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
to leave it up 0.2 percent at 1,535.46 points, even though
benchmark national indexes fell.
Traders said volumes were in Europe, with only 63.5 percent
of the 90-day average volume traded. Surprisingly weak U.S. data
released on Monday also weighed on sentiment.
Pan-European equities are down some 7 percent since peaking
in April. Greece's debt drama and jitters over China's allowing
its currency to weaken have offset the European Central Bank's
asset-purchase programme and one of the best earnings seasons in
five years.
A Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager poll showed
that European stocks remain the favoured global trade among
participants, although investors avoided stocks with exposure to
China.
Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday, re-igniting fears that
Beijing may intend to devalue its currency further.
Swiss-listed luxury brands Swatch and Richemont
, which have substantial exposure to China, fell 1.8
percent and 1 percent respectively. Energy and mining stocks
were also hit by a dip in oil and metals prices.
"We do not consider this policy move to presage a
substantial devaluation of the Chinese currency," said Michael
Stanes, Investment Director at Heartwood Investment Management.
"We think the markets have overreacted to the move and
developments might even afford opportunities in currency and
financial markets most exposed to the renminbi's (yuan's)
performance."
Outperformers in Europe included Wirecard and
Denmark's Jyske Bank, up 8.1 percent and 4.6 percent
respectively after quarterly results.
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli saw its
shares hit record highs after better-than-expected earnings.
German utility RWE fell 3.3 percent, with broker
downgrades from SocGen, RBC and Berenberg sending the stock to
an all-time low.
"Weak power prices and adverse guidance at H1 results drive
20-30 percent cuts to longer-term EPS forecasts... (A) dividend
cut also seems unavoidable," analysts at RBC said in a note.
The Athens stock market dipped into negative
territory a day before a German parliamentary vote on Greece's
new bailout plan. Germany looks certain to approve the plan,
although a significant minority of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
German conservatives are expected to oppose it.
