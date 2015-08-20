European shares drop on global slowdown fears

* German DAX index hits lowest level since January
* Earnings expectations for Europe "too high"
* Ahold results impress, shares rise
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 20 European stock markets extended
their losing streak on Thursday, with benchmark indexes in
Frankfurt and London hitting seven-month lows as fears of a
global economic slowdown took hold.
The Athens stock market also fell around 3 percent as
the country's prime minister looked set to call early elections
in a bid to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party and
seal support for a tough bailout programme.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
down 1.2 percent at 1,488.63 points. The index's losses for
August have already matched those for June, which itself was the
worst month in two years for the FTSEurofirst.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting dented
expectations for a rate hike in mid-September, amid worries over
lagging inflation and slowing growth in China that have impacted
global financial markets.
There were some decent European corporate figures out, with
shares of Dutch retailer Ahold rising 2.6 percent
after a solid rise in profits.
However, Deutsche Bank managing director Nick Lawson wrote
to clients that earnings expectations for Europe were 'probably
too high', while others pointed to the ongoing negative pressure
caused by worries over China.
U.S. bank Citigroup cut global economic growth forecasts for
2016 to 3.1 percent, from 3.3 percent, citing significant
downgrades for the euro area and China among others.
"China is having the biggest impact on the markets. I'd look
to sell any rallies at the moment," said Berkeley Futures
associate director Richard Griffiths.
DROP IN DAX
Germany's DAX index, which contains major carmakers
that export to China, weakened by 0.8 percent, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.1
percent.
Mark Evans, fund manager at Taube Hodson Stonex Partners,
said a domestic recovery within Europe - helped by economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) - could
offset problems caused by the slowdown in China.
Nevertheless, concerns over China - which is a leading
global consumer of commodities - pushed the shares of major oil
companies down on Thursday, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas
Index dropping 0.7 percent.
