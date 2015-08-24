European shares hit fresh 7-month low after Chinese stocks slide

LONDON Aug 24 European stocks fell sharply at
the open on Monday, with a top index hitting a seven month low,
as a slide in Chinese markets continued to roil equities
globally.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 3.6
percent, set for its biggest one day fall since September 2011.
Concerns over China knocked the index last week as it posted
its biggest weekly drop since August 2011, and it hit its lowest
level since January in early deals on Monday.
Asian stocks dropped to 3-year lows on Monday as a slump in
Chinese equities gathered pace, hastening an exodus from riskier
assets as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown churned
world markets.
Stocks slid after Beijing offered no big policy move at the
weekend to support equities, as was widely expected after last
week's 11 percent plunge.
"Another strong sell-off in Asia overnight is once again
spreading fear throughout financial markets at the start of the
week, piling the pressure on the People's Bank of China to
inject some stimulus into the markets stop the rout," Craig
Erlam, market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)