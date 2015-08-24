European stocks lose more than 400 bln euros in value after China rout

(Updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst down around 5 pct
* Euro STOXX Volatility Index hits new highs
* FTSEurofirst lost over 1 trln euros since start of month
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 24 European stocks slumped on Monday
following a rout in Chinese markets, wiping hundreds of billions
of euros off leading shares and sending one benchmark index to a
seven-month low.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 5.1
percent to 1,354.98 points by the middle of the trading session,
wiping off more than 400 billion euros ($460 billion) from the
index's total market capitalisation.
The FTSEurofirst was on course for its worst one-day
percentage fall since a 5.2 percent drop in March 2009.
It also sank to its lowest level since January, having lost
more than a trillion euros in market value since the start of
the month as China's devaluation of the yuan stoked fears of
global economic deflation.
Chinese stocks plunged more than 8 percent on Monday, in
their biggest one-day loss since the height of the global
financial crisis in 2007, after Beijing held back expected
policy support at the weekend following last week's 11 percent
slide.
"The events in China are clearly serious and demonstrate
that the development model there is struggling to maintain
growth," Taube Hodson Stonex Partners fund manager, Mark Evans,
said.
VOLATILITY RISES
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources Index, whose
constituents are mostly mining stocks, and the energy sector
fell 7.2 percent and 6.3 percent respectively, as
commodities slumped to multi-year lows, China being one of the
world's biggest users of metals and oil.
Shares in banks and asset managers also fell
sharply, while the Euro STOXX Volatility Index rose 10
points to its highest level since November 2011 - more evidence
of investor unease.
Nevertheless, strategists at JP Morgan Cazenove and Taube
Hodson Stonex's Evans said the sell-off may have been overdone.
"Momentum may carry developed markets lower - the U.S. in
particular has risen so strongly and to such a high valuation
that a correction was due," Evans said.
"European markets have not re-rated to anything like the
same extent and remain attractively valued in our view - though
they too may sag a bit further."
However, strategists at Societe Generale warned that their
basket of European stocks with strong business ties to China,
which includes carmakers and luxury goods companies, might come
under more selling pressure in the near term.
($1 = 0.8705 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise
Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)