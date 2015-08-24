European stocks lose more than 500 bln euros in value after China rout

(Updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst down more than 6 pct
* Worst 1-day loss since just after Lehman collapse in 2008
* Euro STOXX Volatility Index hits new highs
* FTSEurofirst lost over 1 trln euros since start of month
* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 24 European stocks slumped on Monday
following a rout in Chinese markets, wiping hundreds of billions
of euros off leading shares and sending one benchmark index to a
seven-month low.
Trading screens flashed red across the region as stock
markets in Frankfurt and Paris fell more than 5
percent, while Athens' bourse - already down sharply due to
Greece's debt problems - slumped around 10 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 6.4
percent going into the close of the trading session, wiping off
more than 500 billion euros ($582.55 billion) from the index's
tota market capitalisation.
The FTSEurofirst was on course for its worst one-day
percentage fall since it slumped more than 7 percent in October
2008, just after the demise of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers. It was
also on course for its worst monthly loss since 2002.
It also sank to its lowest level since January, having lost
more than a trillion euros in market value since the start of
the month as China's devaluation of the yuan stoked fears of
global economic deflation.
Chinese stocks plunged more than 8 percent on Monday, in
their biggest one-day loss since the height of the global
financial crisis in 2007, after Beijing held back expected
policy support at the weekend following last week's 11 percent
slide.
"We have reduced our exposure to emerging markets equities,
and in Europe to exporters such as carmakers. We believe there
is a panic-selling mode at the moment, and we could see further
falls," said Francois Savary, chief strategist at Swiss bank
Reyl.
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources Index, whose
constituents are mostly mining stocks, and the energy sector
fell 10 percent and 8.8 percent respectively, as
commodities slumped to multi-year lows, with China being one of
the world's biggest users of metals and oil.
Shares in banks and asset managers also fell
sharply, while the Euro STOXX Volatility Index rose 14
points to its highest level since late 2011 - more evidence of
investor unease.
Nevertheless, some investors and strategists said the
sell-off may have been overdone.
"Momentum may carry developed markets lower - the U.S. in
particular has risen so strongly and to such a high valuation
that a correction was due," said Mark Evans, fund manager at
Taube Hodson Stonex Partners.
"European markets have not re-rated to anything like the
same extent and remain attractively valued in our view - though
they too may sag a bit further," he added.
Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset
Management, and Reyl's Savary also both expected the broader
global economy to eventually recover from the Chinese sell-off,
pointing to signs of growth in the United States and Europe.
However, strategists at Societe Generale warned that their
basket of European stocks with strong business ties to China,
which includes carmakers and luxury goods companies, might come
under more selling pressure in the near term.
($1 = 0.8583 euros)
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and
Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)