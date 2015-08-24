European stocks lose nearly 450 bln euros in value after China rout

(Updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst closes down 5.4 pct
* Worst one-day loss since late 2008, after Lehman collapse
* Euro STOXX Volatility Index hits new highs
* FTSEurofirst lost over 1 trln euros since start of month
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 24 European stocks plunged on Monday
after a rout in Chinese markets, wiping hundreds of billions of
euros off their value and sending one benchmark index to a
seven-month low.
Stock markets in Frankfurt and Paris fell
4.7 and 5.4 percent respectively. Athens' market, already down,
slumped 10.5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended 5.4 percent
lower, wiping roughly 450 billion euros ($521.42 billion) off
its total market capitalisation - its worst daily closing
performance since November 2008.
The index was down 7.8 percent at one point, its worst
intraday loss since October 2008, just after the demise of U.S.
investment bank Lehman Brothers. It closed above those lows but
remained on course for its worst monthly loss since 2002. More
than a trillion euros of its market value has been lost since
the start of the month.
Chinese stocks plunged more than 8 percent on Monday, in
their biggest one-day loss since the height of the global
financial crisis in 2007, after Beijing held back expected
policy support at the weekend following last week's 11 percent
slide.
"We have reduced our exposure to emerging markets equities,
and in Europe to exporters such as carmakers. We believe there
is a panic-selling mode at the moment, and we could see further
falls," said Francois Savary, chief strategist at Swiss bank
Reyl.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index, whose
constituents are mostly mining stocks, fell 9.3 percent and
energy shares lost 8.1 percent. China is one of the
world's biggest users of metals and oil.
Shares in banks and asset managers also
fell, and the Euro STOXX Volatility Index rose to its
highest since late 2011 - more evidence of investor unease.
Some investors and strategists said the sell-off may have
been overdone.
"Momentum may carry developed markets lower - the U.S. in
particular has risen so strongly and to such a high valuation
that a correction was due," said Mark Evans, fund manager at
Taube Hodson Stonex Partners.
"European markets have not re-rated to anything like the
same extent and remain attractively valued in our view - though
they too may sag a bit further," he said.
Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset
Management, and Reyl's Savary both expect the global economy to
eventually recover from the Chinese sell-off, pointing to signs
of growth in the United States and Europe.
However, Fidelity Worldwide Investment's Dominic Rossi said
stock markets may suffer more pain until investors see how
central banks plan to respond to the sell-off.
($1 = 0.8630 euros)
