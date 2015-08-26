European shares pare losses as traders bet on ECB monetary support

* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 0.8 pct
* Commodity-related stocks reverse early fall
* Index may show biggest monthly fall since 2008
* Paddy Power surges on Betfair merger plan
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 26 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index pared losses of nearly 3 percent on Wednesday,
despite persistent concerns about China's economy, on hopes of
further monetary support from the European Central Bank.
The index traded down 0.8 percent at 1,396.14 by 1110 GMT,
having been as much as 2.8 percent lower, after an ECB official
said that commodity price falls put the bank's inflation target
at risk, and that it was ready to act if needed.
The FTSEurofirst, which risks posting its biggest monthly
loss in seven years, suffered its worst one-day drop since
November 2008 on Monday, and rallied in the following session
after a Chinese interest rate cut boosted markets.
Having closed in negative territory on Tuesday, U.S. futures
pointed to a positive start on Wall Street.
"On a short-term basis I am willing to increase my risk and
buy. I believe the market is offering opportunities," Alliance
Bernstein European equities portfolio manager Michele Patri
said.
"But medium term the situation looks complex. When you see
how stocks exposed to global growth are performing, you can
really see how investors do not have faith in the outlook."
Many commodity-related stocks recovered from early weakness
to trade higher, as oil and metals prices bounced off their
lows. Shares in BHP Billiton rose 2.5 percent having
been negative, helped also by an upgrade from RBC.
But many investors remain worried by signs of a Chinese
economic slowdown and deflationary pressures resulting from
Beijing's devaluation of its yuan currency this month.
Germany's DAX weakened by 0.6 percent, leaving it
some 19 percent below a record high reached in April.
"I think the downtrend is still intact because of the bigger
picture of anaemic global economic growth. Any reasonable rally
on the markets will be sold into," Berkeley Futures' associate
director Richard Griffiths said.
However, some brokers and fund managers are arguing for a
European stock market recovery as signs of an economic pickup in
the United States and Europe help to offset weakness in China.
Morgan Stanley's strategists expected the market to be
higher in three months' time.
They tipped 20 shares they considered to be "oversold",
including chipmaker ARM, carmaker BMW and
luxury goods group LVMH - all of which have been hit
by the Chinese market turmoil.
Betting firms Paddy Power and Betfair
surged, both rallying nearly 20 percent as investors welcomed
their plans to merge.
