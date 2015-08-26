European shares end down after Syngenta slumps

* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 1.9 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 26 European shares ended nearly two
percent lower on Wednesday after a volatile session, hit by a
late drop in Syngenta after Monsanto dropped its offer
for the company.
Stocks remain highly sensitive to fears over Chinese growth
which have wreaked havoc in markets for days, but benchmark
indexes closed above session lows on an early Wall Street rally
and hopes of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Syngenta fell 18.2 percent after U.S. agribusiness
leader Monsanto gave up trying to buy it.
The Swiss company was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300
index and in the STOXX 600 Chemicals sector,
which fell 3.4 percent.
Basic resources stocks closed down 2.6 percent as
copper fell nearly 3 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.9 percent
at 1,380.88 by the close, having fallen as much as 2.8 percent,
buoyed somewhat by a strong start to trading on Wall Street.
Stocks were also supported after an ECB official said that
commodity price falls put the bank's inflation target at risk,
and that it was ready to act if needed.
The FTSEurofirst, which risks posting its biggest monthly
loss in seven years, suffered its worst one-day drop since
November 2008 on Monday, and rallied in the following session
after a Chinese interest rate cut boosted markets.
Germany's DAX weakened by 1.3 percent, leaving it
some 20 percent below a record high hit in April.
"At current levels, the stock markets appear to reflect a
pronounced global slowdown, particularly in the advanced
economies," Amundi Asset Management strategists said in a note.
"This scenario ... does not account for the likely response
of economic policy, particularly from central banks."
Some brokers and fund managers are arguing for a European
stock market recovery as signs of an economic pickup in the
United States and Europe help to offset weakness in China.
Morgan Stanley's strategists expected the market to be
higher in three months' time.
They tipped 20 shares they considered to be "oversold",
including chipmaker ARM, carmaker BMW and
luxury goods group LVMH - all of which have been hit
by the Chinese market turmoil.
Betting firms Paddy Power and Betfair
surged, both rallying about 20 percent as investors welcomed
their plans to merge.
