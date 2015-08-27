European shares jump up as Sept. U.S. rate rise seen less likely

LONDON Aug 27 European shares rose on Thursday,
buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets after a leading U.S.
central bank official said the prospect of a September rate hike
seemed "less compelling" than before.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 1.9 percent on Wednesday, bounced back up by 2.5 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also
advanced by 2.4 percent.
Bouygues was one of the best performing stocks,
rising 5.1 percent after the French conglomerate lifted the
profit goal for its telecoms arm.
Persistent fears about an economic slowdown in China, which
intensified after China devalued its yuan currency earlier in
August, have rattled financial markets this month, causing the
FTSEurofirst to slump 5.4 percent on Monday.
However, Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in
four years on Wednesday after New York Fed President William
Dudley said the likelihood of a September rate hike "seems less
compelling" than it was only weeks ago, in a sign that China's
woes could affect U.S. monetary policy.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)