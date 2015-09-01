European shares fall after China manufacturing contraction

BRIEF-Corium International says enters extended agreement with P&G
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014
LONDON, Sept 1 European stocks fell on Tuesday after weak manufacturing data from China raised fresh concerns over the health of its economy and hit Asian markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.3 percent at 1,414.74 points by 0706 GMT, with basic resources stocks down 2 percent, the top sectoral faller.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in three years in August, an official survey showed on Tuesday, reinforcing fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy despite a flurry of government support measures. The data sent Asian shares lower.
"At a time when the People's Bank of China is already making big efforts to shore up the economy, this is very concerning," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
"It's no surprise that people expect the economy to slow well below 7 percent in the second half of the year, unless of course we see further monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, which is likely." (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
Jan 20 A Canadian court has rejected an attempt by Ecuadorian communities to enforce a judgment against Chevron Corp they obtained in their home country, saying the company's local subsidiary liable for the parent, the oil major said on Friday.