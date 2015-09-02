European shares steady after recent rough ride, China moves help

* China intervention helping calm market jitters -traders
* ECB meeting, Chinese holiday also seen soothing
* Alstom up on report GE deal set for green light
* ASOS down more than 3 pct after CEO steps down
By Lionel Laurent and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 2 European equities steadied on
Wednesday after a volatile start to the week, with traders
pointing to Chinese brokerages' measures to support China's
battered markets and expectations of policy easing by major
central banks.
European stocks have suffered a bruising end to the summer,
falling more than 2 percent in the last two days after dropping
about 10 percent since the end of July, but brokers and
investors say there is still value in high-yielding blue-chip
stocks at a time of central bank bond-buying in the euro zone.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.07 percent at 1,391.58 points by 1034 GMT. National benchmarks
in London, Paris and Frankfurt were
flat to 0.1 percent higher.
China, the epicentre of worries over the global growth
outlook, enjoyed a late market recovery after nine Chinese
brokerages pledged to buy more than 30 billion yuan of shares,
according to the China Securities Journal.
That eased investor fears that Beijing may be intensifying a
trading crackdown.
"The general level of volatility is going to stay for some
time. People are still nervous despite several policy responses
in China, but in the short term we shouldn't close at another
bottom," CLAIRINVEST fund manager, Ion-Marc Valahu, said.
"We had a lot of shorts on European indices such as the DAX
and the CAC and used the last week's pullback to cover most of
it. We are long at this point and are just waiting for some
catalysts to add more."
Traders also said that hopes were growing for more central
bank action. Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise
rates as early as this month are being scaled back, while the
ECB is expected to take a more dovish stance after its policy
meeting this week, they said.
"(ECB chief) Mario Draghi will probably hint, if not say,
that if markets continue being in turmoil there will be more QE
(bond-buying)," Peregrine & Black trader, Markus Huber, said.
Among standout features, shares in Belgium's UCB
rose 3.7 percent, to be the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300,
after Amgen said its experimental bone drug, being
developed with UCB, was found to be more effective than an
already marketed drug in a late-stage study.
Deal-making hopes also propped up equities, with Alstom
up 2.2 percent after a report in the Financial Times
said its sale of energy assets to General Electric was
set to get the green light.
ASOS shares fell 3.7 percent as its chief executive
stepped down after 15 years in which he transformed the Internet
minnow into a retail powerhouse.
