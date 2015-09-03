EasyJet leads European shares higher, focus on ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 gains 1.5 percent
* EasyJet surges on positive profit outlook
* Focus on ECB's policy meeting
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 3 European shares rose sharply on
Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and ahead of a
European Central Bank meeting that investors expect will deliver
a boost to markets following recent turmoil.
The market was led higher by British low-cost airline
easyJet, which jumped 6.4 percent after raising its
full-year profit outlook.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 1.5 percent at 1,416.95 points after volatile
trading in the past weeks.
The index is still down more than 10 percent from its peak
about a month ago due to a turmoil in the Chinese stock market
and concerns of an imminent U.S. rate hike. However, the market
has partially recovered on hopes that central banks will
continue to be supportive.
"We are expecting some dovish newsflow from the ECB meeting.
Focus will be on stressing that the ECB stands ready to act,"
Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC, said. "We also don't
believe that the Fed will raise rates in September."
"We believe that we are still in a 'buy on the dips' market,
with double-digit earnings growth and supportive monetary
policies supporting stock prices."
The ECB is set to cut its inflation forecasts because of
falling oil prices and China's economic slowdown, and will
probably promise to beef up its bond-buying programme if
prospects weaken further. It is expected to leave rates
unchanged.
Investors will keep a close eye on Friday's U.S. jobs data,
which could provide clues about the timing of the Federal
Reserve's likely move to raise interest rates.
Some traders said that Friday's non-farm payrolls data could
also come below expectations after the ADP National Employment
Report showed in the previous session that U.S. private
employers added a smaller than expected 190,000 jobs in August.
EDF dropped 4 percent, top faller in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the French state-controlled
utility said the EPR nuclear reactor it is building in Normandy
will again be delayed to 2018. It raised the cost estimate to
10.5 billion euros ($11.85 billion) from an initial budget of 3
billion euros.
