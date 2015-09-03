European shares bounce, focus on ECB meeting

* FTSEurofirst 300 gains 1.5 percent
* ECB meeting expected to strike dovish tone
* EasyJet surges on positive profit outlook
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 3 European shares rose sharply on
Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and ahead of a
European Central Bank meeting that investors expect will deliver
a boost to markets following recent turmoil.
At 1011 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.5 percent at 1,416.09 points after
volatile trading in the past weeks.
The index is still down more than 10 percent from its peak
about a month ago due to turmoil in the Chinese stock market and
the prospects of an imminent U.S. rate hike. However, the market
has partially recovered on hopes that central banks will
continue to be supportive.
"We are expecting some dovish newsflow from the ECB meeting.
Focus will be on stressing that the ECB stands ready to act,"
Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC, said. "We also don't
believe that the Fed will raise rates in September."
"We believe that we are still in a 'buy on the dips' market,
with double-digit earnings growth and supportive monetary
policies supporting stock prices."
The ECB, which meets at 1145 GMT on Thursday, is set to cut
its inflation forecasts because of falling oil prices and
China's economic slowdown, and will probably promise to beef up
its bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further. It is
expected to leave rates unchanged.
David Moss, manager of the F&C European equity fund, said
that quantitative easing by the ECB and a nascent economic
recovery in Europe would allow ECB President Mario Draghi and
his colleagues to hold fire on further action.
"They've done what needs to be done, but I'm not sure
there's much more they can or need to do," Moss said.
Investors will keep a close eye on Friday's U.S. jobs data,
which could provide clues about the timing of the Federal
Reserve's likely move to raise interest rates.
Some traders said Friday's non-farm payrolls data could also
come below expectations after the ADP National Employment Report
showed in the previous session that U.S. private employers added
a smaller than expected 190,000 jobs in August.
The top riser in the FTSEurofirst 300 index was British
low-cost airline easyJet, which jumped 5.3 percent after
raising its full-year profit outlook.
EDF dropped 3.7 percent after the French
state-controlled utility said the EPR nuclear reactor it is
building in Normandy will again be delayed to 2018. It raised
the cost estimate to 10.5 billion euros ($11.85 billion) from an
initial budget of 3 billion euros.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees)