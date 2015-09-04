European shares retreat ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON, Sept 4 European shares retreated on
Friday after strong gains in the previous session, with
investors focusing on a widely-watched U.S. jobs report for
hints about the timing of an expected interest rate hike in the
United States.
Economists expect the U.S. economy to have produced 220,000
new non-farm jobs last month, continuing the robust employment
creation of the past five years. The jobs report is due at 1230
GMT.
Energy shares were the top sectoral decliners, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index falling 2 percent,
tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.2 percent at 1,412.41 points by 0706 GMT, after surging 2.4
percent in the previous day as the European Central Bank
delivered a dovish message from its first meeting after weeks of
market turmoil.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)