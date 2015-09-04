European shares fall sharply ahead of U.S. payrolls report

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.3 pct
* Focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1230 GMT
* Next, Dixons down on target price cut by Exane
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 4 European shares retreated on
Friday after strong gains in the previous session, with
investors focusing on a U.S. jobs report for hints about the
timing of an expected interest rate rise in the United States.
Economists expect the U.S. economy to have generated 220,000
new non-farm jobs last month, continuing the robust employment
creation of the past five years. The jobs report is due at 1230
GMT.
"Markets are worried about a too strong U.S. job report
which could spark the Fed into hiking rates in September," said
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets.
"The Fed uncertainty, together with the worries about China,
will keep markets volatile over the next couple of weeks and
potentially until the end of October."
Energy shares were among the top sectoral decliners, with
the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index falling 1.4
percent, tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.3 percent at 1,410.52 points by 0744 GMT, after surging 2.4
percent in the previous day when the European Central Bank
delivered a dovish message from its first meeting after weeks of
market turmoil.
Germany's benchmark DAX share index fell 1.4
percent, also under pressure after data showed industrial orders
fell more than expected in July on lower foreign demand.
Britain's second-largest clothing retailer, Next,
and electrical goods and mobile phone retailer, Dixons Carphone
, fell 3.4 percent and 2.9 percent respectively after
Exane BNP Paribas cut its target price for both the stocks.
Shares in Neopost, the French mail and shipping
group, surged 11 percent after the company confirmed its 2015
outlook on the back of higher sales in the second quarter.
