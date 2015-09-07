European shares up, Glencore jumps on plan to cut debt

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.8 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 7 European shares bounced back on
Monday from sharp declines in the previous session, boosted by
mining and commodities trading firm Glencore which rose
after announcing plans to cut its debt.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8
percent at 1,404.12 points by 0758 GMT, after closing 2.5
percent lower on Friday when a mixed jobs report fuelled
uncertainty about the timing of a likely U.S. rate hike.
Glencore shares surged 8 percent, the top gainer in Europe,
after the company said it will suspend dividends, sell assets
and raise $2.5 billion in a new share issue to cut its debt by a
third to $20 billion by the end of next year.
"Concerns regarding the group's balance sheet have weighed
heavily on the share price in recent weeks. Whilst uncertainties
regarding prospects for China and its impact on the mining
sector remain, Glencore management appear to be taking firm
action to try and remove the company from the eye of the storm,"
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
The company has been under pressure to cut debt as prices
for its key products, copper and coal, have sunk to more than
six-year lows on concerns about China's economic growth. Even
with Monday's bounce, its shares are still down more than 50
percent this year after hitting record lows last week.
Other miners were also up, supported by a rise in prices of
major industrial metals. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
Index gained 2 percent, while Anglo American and
Antofagasta rose 2 percent and 6 percent respectively.
"Bargain hunting traders and investors might well be eyeing
up some very reasonably priced stocks that have been the victims
of recent China-inspired volatility," Augustin Eden, analyst at
Accendo Markets, said.
"While the fact remains that commodities are still under
immense pressure and those who dig them up are too, blue-chip
stocks trading at a discount like Glencore's provide an ideal
vehicle for riding price swings."
Analysts said European equities remained vulnerable to
further declines due to lingering concerns about the pace of
economic growth in China, the world's top metals consumer.
China's stock market reopened after closing over Thursday
and Friday as Beijing celebrated 70 years since the end of World
War Two. Shanghai shares initially rose as much as 1.8
percent following remarks over the weekend by regulators aimed
at calming the market, but the index was last down 1.6 percent.
China's policymakers and regulators tried to soothe jittery
markets, promising deeper financial market reforms and stressing
the economy was showing signs of stabilising.
Trading volumes in Europe are likely to be thin as U.S.
markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100, France'c CAC
and Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.9 to 1 percent.
Germany's DAX was up 1 percent, also helped by data
showing German industrial output rose in July at its fastest
pace this year, suggesting the engine room of Europe's largest
economy made a robust start to the second half.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)