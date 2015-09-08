European shares up, Germany's DAX outperforms after data

LONDON, Sept 8 European equities climbed higher
on Tuesday, with Germany's benchmark DAX share index
outperforming the broader stock market after a strong set of
German trade data.
At 0711 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 1.0 percent at 1,413.52 points, while the DAX
was up 1.2 percent.
German exports and imports hit record highs in value terms
in July, suggesting foreign appetite for goods from Europe's
largest economy remained robust despite a slowdown in China,
while domestic demand was also holding up well.
Analysts said a late bounce in Chinese stocks had also
helped sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.9
percent after falling earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)