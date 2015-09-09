European shares rise, lifted by Ryanair after profit forecast hike

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON, Sept 9 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a rally in shares of Ryanair, which hit an all-time high after it lifted its full-year profit forecast.
Ryanair surged 10 percent after it hiked its annual profit forecast by 25 percent, after its summer performance was boosted by bad weather in northern Europe and the strength of the British pound.
It was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 , which was up 2.1 percent at 1,444.61 points by 0707 GMT, up for its third straight session. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.