European shares down, Brazil-exposed stocks under pressure

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.4 pct
* Brazil-focused stocks down as S&P cuts country rating
* Next advances after reporting rise in profits
(Adds closing prices)
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 10 European shares retreated on
Thursday as companies exposed to Brazil came under selling
pressure after Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's credit
rating to "junk".
French retailer Casino Guichard, which got about
half its 2014 revenue from Latin America, fell 6.2 percent.
Edenred generates around half its profit from Brazil;
it fell 4.8 percent. Supermarket Carrefour, which gets
14 percent of its annual sales from Brazil, fell 3.3 percent.
Other companies that have a significant presence in the
country, such as Seadrill, Banco Santander,
Anheuser-Busch InBev, British American Tobacco
, Galp Energia and Unilever, slid 0.9
to 8 percent.
"Companies which are heavily exposed to Brazil are clearly
not good plays as the resource-dependent economy is contracting
and the much-needed investments are likely to get pushed back.
All these issues make Brazil a less attractive place to do
business," Peter Dixon of Commerzbank said.
"If you are exposed to emerging markets, you have to try to
find other markets that are doing better."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.4 percent at 1,415.09 points at the close, losing all
of the previous session's gains.
Concern about economic growth in China, the world's biggest
metals consumer, hit mining stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources Index fell 2.9 percent, BHP Billiton
5.9 percent and Glencore 7.8 percent. Both were trading
without entitlement to their latest dividend payout.
The volatility index VSTOXX, a crude indicator of
investor fear, rose 1.6 points.
Chinese manufacturers slashed prices at the fastest rate in
six years in August as commodity prices fell and demand cooled.
The producer price index retreated 5.9 percent in August from
the same period last year, its 42nd straight month of decline.
"Chinese producer prices have been slowing for more than
three years, now so another month of declines shouldn't really
come as a great surprise. But the market appears to be
hyper-sensitive to Chinese economic data at the moment," said
Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
German utility E.ON fell 7.6 percent after saying
it would book a significant net loss in 2015.
On the positive side, Next rose 1.3 percent after
Britain's second-largest clothing retailer by sales value posted
a 7.1 percent rise in first-half profit.
