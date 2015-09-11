European shares down, still set for biggest weekly gain in 2 mths

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.9 percent
* Actelion drops after initiating discussions with ZS Pharma
* E.ON falls on broker downgrades after drops nuclear
spin-off
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares fell for a
second straight day on Friday, led lower by Swiss drugmaker
Actelion after news it had initiated preliminary discussions
with ZS Pharma, although a major share index headed for its
biggest weekly rise since July.
Actelion shares slid 3.7 percent, the top decliner in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, after
both companies confirmed they had preliminary discussions,
although not specifically mentioning if the talks were related
to a buyout.
Analysts at HSBC said that there was a risk that the bid by
Actelion would destroy value for its shareholders. Bloomberg had
reported earlier in the day that Actelion had offered to buy ZS
Pharma last month in a deal valued at $2.5 billion.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.9 percent at 1,402.02
points by 1102 GMT. But the index is up nearly 1 percent so far
this week and is set for its biggest weekly rise in 2 months.
Equities had been under pressure in recent weeks, with
concerns about China's growth roiling markets. However, markets
have stabilised since Chinese regulators intervened in its stock
market, with some investors also betting the recent uncertainty
would dissuade the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising rates next
week.
"If the Fed doesn't raise rates this month, we might see a
bounce. But investors will start thinking that a hike is coming
in October. This overhang is not good for the markets," Manish
Singh, head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, said.
After a rally in the past two weeks, some were cautious
heading into the new week, even if many investors believed the
August sell-off had been overdone.
"We're going through quite a fragile time, and we'll have to
see how it evolves from here. That will depend on Fed action, as
well as whether there's further negative news from China," said
Veronika Pechlaner, European equity fund manager at Asburton.
"We've had a bounce, and after a correction as steep as the
one we've had, the rally needs testing ... This is not the time
to make huge bets either way, but longer term we remain
constructive on equities."
Shares in Germany's biggest utility E.ON fell 2.4
percent, extending the previous session's fall following some
broker downgrades.
Its shares dropped 5 percent to a 20-year low on Thursday
after the company abandoned plans to spin off its German nuclear
power plants, bowing to political pressure to retain liability
for billions of euros of decommissioning costs when they are
shut down.
"We see this as a clear negative to our previously positive
investment case ... it appears the politicians have got the
better of E.ON," analysts at RBC said in a note, downgrading the
stock to "sector perform" from "outperform".
"In our view, the previously promised new E.ON, which was
meant to be a highly regulated and network & customer focused,
will be little improved on the current business and will not be
the company that many investors were hoping for."
