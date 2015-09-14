European shares rise, show resilience to China growth concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 Up 0.7 percent
* Luxury stocks, miners rally despite weak China data
* ARM tops FTSEurofirst 300 risers
* Television Francaise jumps on relief over ads
LONDON, Sept 14 European stocks rose on Monday,
remaining within tight ranges after the previous session's fall,
led by resilience in luxury stocks following weak China data
published over the weekend.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7
percent at 1,410.83 points by 0752 GMT, extending gains made
last week, when it posted its biggest weekly rise since July.
U.S. shares finished Friday higher after the European market
close, although Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Chinese
markets were hit by soft economic data.
European shares are becoming increasingly resilient to
uncertainty over Chinese growth, however.
Swiss watchmaker Swatch rose 2.7 percent after
Chief Executive Nick Hayek told a Sunday newspaper he was not
worried by economic and market turbulence in China, noting its
sales to Chinese customers would rise when stripping out
exchange rate swings.
While the FTSEurofirst 300 index has traded in a range of
just 100 points since Aug. 25, volatility dropped 1
point, suggesting that calm was returning to the market after a
August rocked by concerns over Chinese growth.
"It's not as bad as everyone thought, even if China is
definitely slowing down. There will be a period of calm in
Europe, in contrast to China itself, where markets remain
volatile," Joe Rundle, head of sales trading at ETX Capital,
said.
"Whether this is a proper slowdown or a temporary blip, at
the moment people are assuming that it's going to provide some
sort of economic growth to the world."
Fellow luxury firm Richemont rose 1.8 percent,
while mining stocks, exposed to demand from top metals consumer
China, also rose.
The top gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300 was ARM, with
one trader citing a supportive article in light of Apple's new
iPhone designs. ARM licenses chip designs for use in Apple
products.
RELX rose 1.9 percent after the information firm was
raised to "outperform" by Exane BNP Paribas.
On the broader STOXX 600 index, the biggest rise
was provided by Television Francaise.
Its shares were up 7 percent and were poised for best day in
more than a year after the French government decided against
allowing the return of advertising on public broadcasters
Traders said that volumes might remain low ahead of a
Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The Fed holds its
two-day meeting on Sept. 16 to Sept. 17 and markets are still
guessing whether the central bank will hike rates then, or opt
for December or early next year.
