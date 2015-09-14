European shares steady ahead of Fed meeting, volumes low

* FTSEurofirst 300 steadies by midday
* Caution before Fed meeting this week
* Television Francaise jumps on relief over ads
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 14 European equities gave up early
gains and steadied by midday on Monday, as investors focused on
whether the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates at
its policy meeting this week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.1 percent at 1,399.48 points by 1142 GMT. It had
risen to a high of 1,414.99 points earlier in the session.
"Investors are pretty nervous ahead of the Fed meeting this
week as they are quite uncertain about the central bank's likely
move on interest rates. We are seeing a lot of volatility in the
market because liquidity is very low," said Philippe Gijsels,
head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in
Brussels.
The FTSEurofirst 300's volumes were just 30 percent of its
90-day daily average after a half-day trading.
Traders said volumes were likely to remain low before the
Fed's two-day meeting ends on Sept. 17. Markets are still
guessing whether the central bank will raise rates or wait for
December or early next year.
Mining shares came under further pressure, tracking a sharp
decline in prices of key industrial metals. Copper prices
fell 1.2 percent, alongside Chinese equities, after data
showed a lower-than-expected rise in China's factory output,
reinforcing worries about demand for the metal.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was down
0.7 percent, dragged down by a 3.9 percent drop in Glencore
and a 1.2 percent weaker Antofagasta.
Shares in ARM Holdings rose 1.7 percent, with
traders saying that the company was benefiting from an upbeat
article by Barron's on Apple, which uses ARM designs in
its products.
On the broader STOXX 600 index, the biggest rise
came from Television Francaise. Its shares rose 7.6
percent and were poised for their best day in more than a year
after the French government decided against allowing advertising
on public broadcasters.
The market had little reaction to data showing that the euro
zone's industrial production was stronger than expected in July,
thanks to a higher volume of energy, capital and durable
consumer goods.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)