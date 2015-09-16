European shares climb; SABMiller, InBev boosted by M&A hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX up over 1 pct
* SABMiller up 23 pct on InBev takeover approach
* Asian markets up in run-up to Fed rate meeting
* Strong Richemont results lift luxury good stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 16 European shares were
higher at midday on Wednesday, with M&A hopes sending SABMiller
and InBev sharply higher while the broader
market was underpinned by overnight gains on Wall Street and in
Asia.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced
1.2 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also 1.1 percent.
SABMiller rose 23 percent to a six-month high after the
company said rival InBev intended to make an acquisition
proposal in a deal brokers said would generate strong synergies
but could raise competition issues in U.S. and China.
InBev, the world's largest brewer, said there was no
certainty the approach would result in an offer or agreement.
Its shares rose more than 7 percent.
Cartier owner Richemont surged 6.5 percent after
reporting higher sales, boosting the shares of its rivals such
as Burberry and LVMH, while Zara clothes
retailer Inditex was up 3.9 percent after reporting
higher sales.
However, shares in Zodiac slumped 21 percent after
the French aircraft cabin and systems maker warned that delays
to its production of aircraft seats would hit profits.
Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday,
albeit in thin volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near
4-1/2 year highs as investors braced for the possibility of the
first U.S interest rate hike since 2006.
The FTSEurofirst has risen nearly 10 percent from a low last
month. Yet it also remains down by a similar amount from its
peak two months ago, due to concerns about the impact to markets
if the Fed does raise rates and worries over a China slowdown.
"I'd be looking to sell into rallies. The underlying global
economy has stalled," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
Torrison said some investors were buying small positions in
European financial stocks as banks and insurers often outperform
in a higher interest rate environment since higher rates can
boost their profits.
Nevertheless, higher rates are typically bad for equities as
they boost the appeal of bonds and cash by raising returns on
those assets, and an interest rate hike can also lead to higher
debt costs for companies listed on stock markets.
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry said equity traders
would be looking to the bond and foreign exchange markets for
direction, and added that any strength in the U.S. dollar could
be good for European shares as it would help European exporters.
The European Central Bank's economic stimulus measures would
provide further support for European stocks, added traders, with
the FTSEurofirst still up 4 percent since the start of 2015.
"Any strength in the dollar would be positive for the German
DAX," said Perry.
Today's European research round-up
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)