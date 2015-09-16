European shares rise led by SABMiller, eyes on Fed decision

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX up over 1 pct
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 16 European shares were higher for a
second session on Wednesday, with M&A hopes sending SABMiller
and InBev sharply higher, while investors
remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate
decision.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.26
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.06 percent.
SABMiller rose more than 20 percent to a six-month high
after the brewing company said rival InBev intended to make an
acquisition proposal in a deal that would create a brewing
colossus.
InBev, the world's largest brewer, said there was no
certainty the approach would result in an offer or an agreement
with the No. 2 player. InBev shares rose more than 7 percent.
Cartier owner Richemont rose 6.5 percent after
beating sales growth forecasts, helped by continued spending by
wealthy Chinese travellers. Other luxury good stocks were
higher, while Zara clothes retailer Inditex was up 4.7
percent after reporting higher sales.
Shares in Zodiac slumped 20 percent after the
French aircraft cabin and systems maker warned that delays to
its production of aircraft seats would hit profits.
The rise in European shares comes as Wall Street opened flat
and follows gains in Asia on Wednesday. Short-term U.S. bond
yields held near 4-1/2 year highs as investors braced for the
possibility of the first U.S. interest rate hike since 2006.
Money market traders clung to their view on Wednesday the
Federal Reserve will unlikely raise interest rates at its
upcoming policy meeting after the latest government data showed
domestic inflation remains tame.
"If, as we believe, the Fed does not hike this week, there
will still be a modest market reaction, gently positive for
global equity," said AXA Group Chief Economist Eric Chaney.
The Fed begins its meeting on Wednesday and will announce
its decision on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst has risen nearly 10 percent from a low last
month. Yet it also remains down by a similar amount from its
peak two months ago, due to concerns about the impact to markets
if the Fed does raise rates and worries over a China slowdown.
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry said equity traders
would be looking to the bond and foreign exchange markets for
direction, and added that any strength in the U.S. dollar could
be good for European shares as it would help European exporters.
The European Central Bank's economic stimulus measures would
provide further support for European stocks, added traders, with
the FTSEurofirst still up 4 percent since the start of 2015.
