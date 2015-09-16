European shares end higher led by SABMiller, eyes on Fed

(Updates with closing prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX up 1.6 pct
* InBev takeover approach sends SABMiller up 20 pct
* Fed begins two-day rate setting meeting Wednesday
* Strong Richemont results lift luxury good stocks
* Wall Street higher led by energy stocks
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 16 European shares ended higher for
a second session on Wednesday, with M&A hopes sending SABMiller
and InBev up sharply, while investors remained
cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.57
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
climbed 1.65 percent.
SABMiller rose 20 percent to a six-month high after the
brewing company said rival InBev intended to make an acquisition
proposal in a deal that would create a brewing colossus.
InBev, the world's largest brewer, said there was no
certainty the approach would result in an offer or an agreement
with the No. 2 player. InBev shares rose 6.4 percent.
Cartier owner Richemont rose 6.6 percent after
beating sales growth forecasts, helped by continued spending by
wealthy Chinese travellers. Other luxury good stocks were
higher, while Zara clothes retailer Inditex gained 5.9
percent after reporting higher sales.
Shares in Zodiac slumped 18.8 percent after the
French aircraft cabin and systems maker warned that delays to
its production of aircraft seats would hit profits.
The positive close for European stocks came with Wall Street
trading higher, led by energy stocks. Short-term
U.S. bond yields held near 4-1/2 year highs as investors braced
for the possibility of the first U.S. interest rate hike since
2006.
Money market traders clung to their view on Wednesday that
the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise rates at its upcoming
policy meeting since the latest government data showed domestic
inflation remains tame.
"If, as we believe, the Fed does not hike this week, there
will still be a modest market reaction, gently positive for
global equity," said AXA Group Chief Economist Eric Chaney.
The Fed begins its meeting on Wednesday and will announce
its decision on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst has risen nearly 10 percent from a low last
month. Yet it also remains down by a similar amount from its
peak two months ago, due to concerns about the impact to markets
if the Fed does raise rates and worries over a China slowdown.
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said equity traders
would be looking to the bond and foreign exchange markets for
direction, and added that any strength in the U.S. dollar could
be good for European shares as it would help European exporters.
The European Central Bank's economic stimulus measures would
provide further support for European stocks, added traders, with
the FTSEurofirst still up 4 percent since the start of 2015.
