European shares steady, bid activity lifts Altice and Phoenix

LONDON, Sept 17 European shares were steady on
Thursday, with the region's stock markets supported by new signs
of bid activity which lifted the shares of telecoms company
Altice and insurer Phoenix.
However, many investors were expected to refrain from buying
up big positions before the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate
decision, due at 1800 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
progressed by 0.2 percent.
Altice shares surged by more than 10 percent after the
company agreed to buy U.S. cable TV operator Cablevision
in a deal worth $17.7 billion, including debt.
Phoenix Group also rose 2.8 percent after confirming talks
to buy Guardian Financial Services.
Asian stocks edged up to a three-week high on Thursday while
the dollar drifted lower against other currencies as investors
consolidated positions before the Fed's decision.
Observers of the Fed see the outcome as a toss-up, with Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's consistently stated desire to see workers
reap more benefits from the recovery, contrasting with weak
price rises and economic risks, such as a slowdown in China.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)