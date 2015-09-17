European shares steady, bid activity lifts Altice and Phoenix

* FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 both steady
* Altice rises on Cablevision deal
* Fed rate decision due at 1800 GMT
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 17 European shares held steady on
Thursday, supported by new signs of bid activity which lifted
the shares of telecoms company Altice and insurer
Phoenix.
However, many investors were expected to refrain from buying
up big positions before the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate
decision, due at 1800 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index made
little progress but held their ground to trade flat.
Altice shares initially surged more than 10 percent before
then settling back after the company agreed to buy U.S. cable TV
operator Cablevision in a deal worth $17.7 billion,
including debt.
"Cablevision is ripe for taking out. It's the fourth-largest
cable operator in the U.S. and would give Altice access to the
highly attractive North East corridor," said Gary Paulin,
co-founding partner at brokerage Aviate Global.
Phoenix Group also rose 2.8 percent after confirming talks
to buy Guardian Financial Services, with the Altice and Phoenix
planned deals coming a day after brewer ABI approached
rival SAB Miller.
Asian stocks edged up to a three-week high on Thursday while
the dollar drifted lower against other currencies as investors
consolidated positions before the Fed's decision.
Observers of the Fed see the outcome as a toss-up. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's consistently stated desire to see workers reap
more benefits from the recovery, has contrasted with weak price
rises and economic risks, such as a slowdown in China.
Harry Shann, investment manager at Logic Investments,
remained upbeat on European stock markets in spite of the risks
posed by any move by the Fed to raise rates on Thursday.
Shann pointed to economic stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank (ECB) as helping to underpin European
equities, along with the prospect that China itself could also
undertake similar steps to prevent any slowdown in its economy.
However, OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said equity
markets could fall back sharply if the Fed increased rates.
Higher rates are typically bad for equities as they boost
the appeal of bonds and cash by raising returns on those assets,
and an interest rate hike can also lead to higher debt costs for
companies listed on stock markets.
