European shares drop as Fed's inaction fuels economy concerns

By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 18 European shares fell sharply on
Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged, fuelling concerns over the global economy and leaving
investors guessing about when policy tightening will start.
The Fed kept rates at near zero in a bow to worries about
the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish
inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest
policy tightening later this year.
The pan-European FTSEuurofirst 300 index was down
1.9 percent and the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX index
fell 3.03 percent, its worst drop since Aug. 24 when
stocks plunged after a rout in Chinese markets. Wall Street was
led lower by energy stocks.
Traders said uncertainty over when the Fed would eventually
raise rates after almost a decade of policy easing was weighing
on stock markets, along with the Fed's comments about pressures
caused by signs of a slowdown in China.
"It's the uncertainty over the state of the economy, and a
sense of unfinished business over when the Fed will make its
move, that is weighing on markets," said Mirabaud Securities'
senior equity sales trader John Plassard.
Banks, which often make more money in a higher interest rate
environment, were among the worst performers while exporters
such as carmakers and luxury good stocks -- for whom China is a
key market -- also lost ground.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fall 2.9 percent,
while the European automobile sector declined 3.3
percent.
Shares in Hella, a German manufacturer of auto
headlights and electronics, slumped 9 percent after issuing a
profit warning due to problems in China.
French payments company Ingenico Group rose 7.3
percent as prospects it could stretch its finances to launch a
bid for Worldpay evaporated on Friday when its privately-owned
British rival announced plans for a London floatation, instead
of a sale.
Germany's Wirecard, also seen in the running for
Worldpay, rose as much as 1.7 percent before paring gains.
The Athens stock market rose 0.76 percent as
investors bet Sunday's election would lead to a coalition
government, posing minimal risks to its international bailout
programme.
In spite of Friday's pull-back, some investors and analysts
were still backing European shares, arguing that the region's
equity markets would be supported by economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank.
Lex Van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, said
equities remained his preferred asset class since returns on
bonds and cash were still depressed by the low interest rates
set by major world central banks.
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in
Munich, said economic sentiment needed to improve to see
equities back in favour and expected this could still happen in
the fourth quarter.
"But until that happens I don't really think low interest
rates for three months longer will do the trick," he said.
