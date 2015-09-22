European shares down, Volkswagen extends losses as probe spreads

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 22 European equities retreated early on Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with Volkswagen leading the market lower after its emissions-cheating probe spread to Asia.
Volkswagen, which has admitted cheating diesel vehicle emissions tests in the United States, fell 3.3 percent after South Korea said it would investigate three of its diesel models. Lawmakers on a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives also planned to hold a hearing in coming weeks.
Volkswagen's shares had previously slumped nearly 20 percent on Monday.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,407.35 points, after closing 1 percent higher in the previous session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.