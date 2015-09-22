European shares sharply lower as Volkswagen dives; miners down

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 3 pct

* Volkswagen wipes off one third of value in 2 days

* Miners among top fallers as metals prices plunge

* Outokumpu drops 22 pct after profit warning

By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni

LONDON/MILAN, Sept 22 European equities fell sharply on Tuesday, with Volkswagen plunging to four-year lows and basic resources firms facing a sell-off after copper prices took a hit on concerns about a global surplus of the industrial metal.

Shares in Volkswagen, which fell almost 20 percent on Monday after it admitted cheating in U.S. emissions tests, were down another 19 percent as investigations spread to Asia and Europe, drving the whole European auto sector lower.

"We would continue to avoid the auto sector as this issue has the potential to roll-on and it's more likely than not to involve more than just one original equipment manufacturer," brokerage Aviate Global wrote in a note.

Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, said it would cut its earnings guidance and set aside about 6.5 billion euros in the third quarter to cover costs related to the emissions scandal in the United States and other markets. It said the amount could still change as the investigation unfolds.

One broker said the case could ultimately accelerate potential M&A in the sector as car makers might need to share costs in the light of a possible increase in spending to reduce emissions and on recall costs.

Peugeot in France was down 7.5 percent and Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler fell 6 percent, while the STOXX Europe 600 Auto index was down 7.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 3 percent, a day after closing 1 percent higher. The benchmark index has been hovering within a 75-point range this month. It broadly traded in a 170-point band in July and August.

"Concerns over global growth persist and the cost of restructuring and balance sheet bolstering is finally hitting home," said Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 5 percent, the second largest sectoral faller, dragged down by Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta.

"It's a continuation of the negative trend for basic resources companies as we have a high degree of uncertainty regarding emerging market economies. We have seen some negative earnings revisions for the sector in the past weeks," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.

"If China manufacturing numbers come in better than expected tomorrow, we could see a rebound in mining stocks for some days, but the sector's medium-term outlook remains bearish."

The European mining index has slumped about 25 percent so far this year mainly on concerns about the pace of economic growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Prices of major industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and nickel have fallen sharply this year.

Outokumpu fell 22 percent after Europe's largest stainless steel maker warned its quarterly loss will be deeper than expected, citing weak demand and low nickel prices. The warning dragged down its peers such as Aperam and Acerinox.

