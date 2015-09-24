European shares steady, Volkswagen extends rebound

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, Sept 24 European stocks were steady on Thursday, with shares in carmaker Volkswagen building on a rebound in the previous session following the departure of its chief executive after VW's emissions data problems.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up by 0.2 percent.
Volkswagen shares, which had closed up 5.2 percent on Wednesday, were up 3.8 percent following the resignation of Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after VW's admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute.
However, shares in offshore drilling company Seadrill fell 3.3 percent after Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on the stock. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.