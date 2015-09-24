European shares lower with emission concerns hitting BMW

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 down over 1 pct
* BWM shares drop to 2-yr low on emissions concerns
* Volkswagen extends rebound as CEO quits
* Wall Street futures indicate lower start
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 24 European shares were lower
in choppy trade on Thursday, with BMW falling to a
two-year low and dragging the whole auto sector into the
red amid renewed concerns over a diesel car pollution scandal.
The declines came as index futures indicated a lower open on
Wall Street and followed a drop in Asia after more dour economic
data in China and the United States piled pressure on equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by
1.3 percent by midday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index fell 1.2 percent.
"The markets have been very volatile of late, but the
general trend is still down. The China slowdown is not helping,"
said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.
The Euro STOXX Auto & Parts index fell 2.8 percent,
reversing initial gains, amid talk emission problems might not
be confined to Volkswagen, which has admitted to having deceived
U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute. This
week the index has lost around 13 percent, roughly 40 billion
euros in market value.
Germany's transport minister said on Thursday emissions
manipulations by Volkswagen took place in Europe, not just in
the United States, and that random tests would be conducted on
cars made by other manufacturers.
BWM dropped 9 percent after a report in German magazine Auto
Bild said some of its diesel cars were found to exceed emissions
standards. BWM said there had been no manipulation at the group
and it was unaware of tests cited by Auto Bild.
"BMW's share price reactions shows how nervous the
investment community is with respect to diesel engines,
compliance and future regulation," said Arndt Ellinghorst, head
of Automotive Research at Evercore ISI.
"Thank you VW," he added.
However, Volkswagen shares - which had closed up 5.2 percent
on Wednesday - advanced 1.3 percent as investors welcomed the
resignation of CEO Martin Winterkorn as a sign the company was
taking steps to tackle the problem.
"They've kicked out the CEO. The company and its shares
should be able to stabilise," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu. Yet the stock remained down by nearly 30
percent since the emission scandal emerged last weekend.
The were also declines on Thursday in other sectors. The
European basic resources index was down 2.8 percent
while the oil & gas index fell 1.9 percent, reflecting
concerns about economic weakness in China and elsewhere.
Today's European research round-up
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
(Editing by Toby Chopra)