European shares end lower amid concern over auto emissions scandal

* Euro STOXX 50 fall 2 pct to lowest since January
* Auto sector falls 3.3 pct, led by BMW; VW edges up
* Wall Street lower before Fed's Yellen speaks
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 24 European shares closed lower on
Thursday as investors fretted over the risks to the region's
economic recovery from an auto-emissions scandal at Volkswagen
.
The declines brought European indexes close to their 2015
lows and came as concern about global growth and apprehension
about a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sent
Wall Street into the red.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
ended down 2 percent at 3,019,34 points. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.15 percent, both reaching
their lowest level since early January.
European shares have been losing ground since mid-April and
fell sharply this summer after a rout in Chinese markets. A
recovery followed but was soon wiped out by uncertainty over the
Fed's rate policy and now the car emissions scandal.
"There is no time for investors to catch their breath in
this market. The auto story is causing a lot of pain," said
Andrea Cuturi, Partner at asset manager Anthilia Capital.
"Volkswagen is just a component, albeit important, of
Germany's GDP, and I believe it won't derail the recovery. But
if markets stay at these levels for a few more days I would
close my positions," he said.
Volkswagen admitted deceiving U.S. regulators about how much
its diesel cars pollute. The scandal has rocked Germany, and
analysts warn it could develop into the biggest threat to
Europe's largest economy. The car maker faces penalties of up to
$18 billion.
Germany's transport minister said on Thursday emissions
manipulations by Volkswagen took place in Europe, not just in
the United States, and that random tests would be conducted on
cars made by other manufacturers.
The Euro STOXX Auto & Parts index fell 3.3 percent
amid talk emission problems might not be confined to Volkswagen.
This week the auto index has lost roughly 40 billion euros in
market value.
BWM dropped 5.1 percent after a report in Auto
Bild said some of its diesel cars were found to exceed emissions
standards. BWM said there had been no manipulation and it was
unaware of tests cited by the German magazine.
"BMW's share price reactions shows how nervous the
investment community is with respect to diesel engines,
compliance and future regulation," said Arndt Ellinghorst, head
of Automotive Research at Evercore ISI. "Thank you, VW."
However, Volkswagen shares - which had closed up 5.2 percent
on Wednesday - advanced another 0.6 percent as investors took
the resignation of CEO Martin Winterkorn as a sign the company
would tackle the problem. The stock lost about a third of its
value in the previous sessions.
"They've kicked out the CEO. The company and its shares
should be able to stabilise," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu.
The European basic resources index was down 3.6
percent while the oil and gas index fell 2.8 percent,
reflecting concerns about economic weakness in China and
elsewhere.
Shares in Schindler fell 6.8 percent after two
Chinese managers of the elevator company were detained for
questioning, in a case linked to possible embezzlement and
acceptance of bribes.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose 4.5 percent after
it reached a settlement with Japan's Nomura to close a
loss-making derivative trade, boosting the Italian lender's
chances of finding a buyer.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
Larry King)